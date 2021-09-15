American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 67,276 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $551.36 million, a P/E ratio of 664.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

