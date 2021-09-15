American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,920 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSBC stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $703.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

