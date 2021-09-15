American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,984 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WASH opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

