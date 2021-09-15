American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

