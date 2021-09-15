American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

