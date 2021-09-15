American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Watsco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.