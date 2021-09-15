American Century Companies Inc. Buys 10,297 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

