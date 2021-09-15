American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,759 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $46,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

