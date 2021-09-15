American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 43,147 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $30,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 595.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 153.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

