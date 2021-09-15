American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

