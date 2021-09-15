American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SATS. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

