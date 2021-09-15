American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

