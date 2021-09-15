American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,673 shares of company stock worth $6,021,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

