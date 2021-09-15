American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Bank worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 204.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

