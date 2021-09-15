American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

