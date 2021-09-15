American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

