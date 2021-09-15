American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $474.68 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.38 and a one year high of $500.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

