American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

