American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of NETGEAR worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,967 shares of company stock worth $3,761,206. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.