American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $19,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

