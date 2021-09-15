American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 212,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $969.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

