American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 10,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $836.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

