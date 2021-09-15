American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,292 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Construction Partners worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

