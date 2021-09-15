American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 29,466 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $7,124,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 389,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

