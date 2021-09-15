American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.53. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

