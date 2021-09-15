American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,954 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NGG opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.