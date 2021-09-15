American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,906 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Altabancorp worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 131.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

