American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,405 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of SMART Global worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

SGH opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.90 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

