American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Frontline worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Frontline by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frontline by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.