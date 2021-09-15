American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of HBT Financial worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

