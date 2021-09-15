American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

