American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.