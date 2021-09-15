American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,762 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

PFG stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

