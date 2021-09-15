American Century Companies Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

