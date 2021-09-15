American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,753,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $409.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.