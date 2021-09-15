American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

