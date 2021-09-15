American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.99. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCON. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

