American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

AEO stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

