American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

AXP traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 137,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

