American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,963. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.