American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $25.10 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.