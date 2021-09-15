Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $39,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $266.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

