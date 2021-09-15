Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Critical Comparison

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 684.92 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.33 $504.45 million $4.17 27.06

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amesite and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 2 3 2 0 2.00

Amesite presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.33%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $128.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Citrix Systems 11.47% 237.11% 7.51%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

