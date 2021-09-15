AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

