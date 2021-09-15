Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

