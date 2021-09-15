Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $5,188.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00149752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00805562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

