Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.