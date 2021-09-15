Ampio Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical volume of 1,461 call options.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 325,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,000. The stock has a market cap of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

