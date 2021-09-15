Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Wednesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.