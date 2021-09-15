Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Wednesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

