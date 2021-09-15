Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Down 69.8% in August

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 41,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

